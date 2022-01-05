Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Holdings Decreased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Mplx were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPLX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 42.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,611,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,036,000 after buying an additional 4,055,524 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the second quarter valued at $31,561,000. Salient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mplx by 15.0% during the second quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,781,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $171,199,000 after purchasing an additional 752,454 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Mplx by 9.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,683,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $227,523,000 after purchasing an additional 686,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in Mplx by 79.8% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,280,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,920,000 after purchasing an additional 568,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $864,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $156,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

MPLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mplx from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.87.

NYSE MPLX opened at $30.72 on Wednesday. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.21.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Mplx had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 30.79%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 104.06%.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

