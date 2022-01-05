Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,609,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,036,676,000 after buying an additional 68,564 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 974,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $627,823,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 406,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,757,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $251,455,000 after buying an additional 13,591 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 274,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $176,619,000 after buying an additional 17,163 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total transaction of $1,157,954.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

NYSE:BIO opened at $702.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $752.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $741.69. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $545.00 and a 12 month high of $832.70. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $1.41. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 223.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

