13,397 Shares in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 141,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 182,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 59,959 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 84,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 8,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $33.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.14 and a 200 day moving average of $19.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.22% and a negative net margin of 215.58%. The company had revenue of $14.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $3,867,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jill Leversage purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.04 per share, with a total value of $32,064.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 265,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,960,200 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AUPH. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Bloom Burton initiated coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

