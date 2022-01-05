Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CURO Group were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CURO. Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the second quarter worth $4,313,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CURO Group by 15.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 43,707 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the second quarter worth $662,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CURO Group by 12.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 34,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CURO Group by 16.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 33,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group stock opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $663.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 2.73. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.58 and a fifty-two week high of $20.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $209.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.14 million. CURO Group had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 11.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.26%.

In other CURO Group news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $18,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Mcknight sold 26,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $493,674.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,144,480 shares of company stock worth $20,687,418. 52.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CURO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CURO Group in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CURO Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

