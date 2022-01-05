CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.63 Million

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. CONTRACOIN has a total market capitalization of $9.63 million and approximately $395,215.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000477 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000492 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000379 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.59 or 0.00096129 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Profile

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,559,270 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

CONTRACOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

