Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jumia Technologies AG provides e-commerce services. The Company offers products, which includes dresses, leggings, skirts, polo shirts, belts, watches, sunglasses, health products, beauty products and a range of products for children, among others. Jumia Technologies AG is based in Berlin, Germany. “

JMIA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Jumia Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of JMIA opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.98. Jumia Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $69.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Jumia Technologies by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,926,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,819,000 after buying an additional 340,410 shares during the period. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,387,000. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,387,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its stake in Jumia Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 857,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,939,000 after buying an additional 32,356 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Jumia Technologies by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 424,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,892,000 after buying an additional 208,671 shares during the period. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

