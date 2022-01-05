Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:JPS)

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 16.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund stock opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $10.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,432,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 53,924 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $24,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The firm’s investment objective is to seek high current income consistent with capital preservation with a secondary objective to enhance portfolio value relative to the broad market for preferred securities. The company was founded on June 24, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

