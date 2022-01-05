Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:JPS)

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 16.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund stock opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $10.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.56.
About Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund
Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The firm’s investment objective is to seek high current income consistent with capital preservation with a secondary objective to enhance portfolio value relative to the broad market for preferred securities. The company was founded on June 24, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
