MFS Charter Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MCR)

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th.

MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 7.1% over the last three years.

Shares of MCR opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.53. MFS Charter Income Trust has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $9.09.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MFS Charter Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,083,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust were worth $35,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

