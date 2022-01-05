Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 12.9% over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE NKG opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.76. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $14.21.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,538 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.