Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Equifax were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 55.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,406,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 96.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $234,107,000 after acquiring an additional 480,021 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the second quarter worth $57,961,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,357,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,001,638,000 after purchasing an additional 191,758 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 13.2% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,542,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $390,933,000 after purchasing an additional 179,853 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equifax alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Equifax from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist increased their price target on Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Argus raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.68.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $285.61 on Wednesday. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.87 and a fifty-two week high of $300.11. The stock has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.55 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.