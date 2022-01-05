Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 2,434 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 49.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRE opened at $134.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.84. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $114.66 and a twelve month high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SRE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.14.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

