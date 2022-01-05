Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires Shares of 86,785 CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 86,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.08% of CarLotz at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wills Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in CarLotz in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in CarLotz by 20.9% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 43,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in CarLotz by 11.1% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 153,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 15,325 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CarLotz by 58.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 990,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 366,121 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in CarLotz in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. 23.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CarLotz alerts:

Shares of LOTZ stock opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.92. CarLotz, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $12.90. The company has a market cap of $281.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.16.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $68.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.22 million. CarLotz had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. Analysts expect that CarLotz, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

CarLotz Company Profile

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for CarLotz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarLotz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.