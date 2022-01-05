Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $351,000 Stock Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,045 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 6,602 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 94.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 734 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AtriCure by 26.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in AtriCure by 8.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 223.9% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded AtriCure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AtriCure has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.11.

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $69.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.93 and a beta of 1.15. AtriCure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.81 and a twelve month high of $89.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.02.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $2.39. The business had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.95 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, CFO Angela L. Wirick sold 2,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $221,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $323,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,529 shares of company stock worth $915,630. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

