Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,440 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $434,359.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total value of $3,812,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $8,842,299. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $343.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $340.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.23. The company has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $237.13 and a 1-year high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 38.65%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $296.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Loop Capital began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.19.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

