Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,940 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in ProPetro in the third quarter worth $89,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in ProPetro during the third quarter valued at $278,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ProPetro during the third quarter valued at $164,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in ProPetro during the third quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 10.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $290,122.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PUMP opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $951.01 million, a PE ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average of $8.61. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $13.99.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $250.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.39 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 5.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

