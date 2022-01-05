Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $882,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 62,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.37. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.65 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

