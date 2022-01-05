Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,962 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Innovative Portfolios lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $42.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.46. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $37.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

