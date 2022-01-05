Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $2.94 Million Stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.11% of Trinity Industries worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 18.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 16,085 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Trinity Industries by 32.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 13,696 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Trinity Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Trinity Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 280,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after buying an additional 28,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.46.

NYSE:TRN opened at $31.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -48.22 and a beta of 1.32. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $24.70 and a one year high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.04.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.98 million. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is -129.23%.

Trinity Industries announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,360,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $68,676,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

