Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,160 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Western Union were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Western Union by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 96,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Western Union by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Western Union by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 105,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Western Union by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Western Union by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WU. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.73.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $18.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.95. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.39.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.47%.

About Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

