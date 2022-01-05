Bank of Hawaii Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Bank of Hawaii cut its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $182.33 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $161.95 and a 12 month high of $200.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.80.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

