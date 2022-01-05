Bank of Hawaii Raises Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the second quarter valued at approximately $580,380,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Roku by 16.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,082,000 after purchasing an additional 450,985 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Roku by 97,797.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 293,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,685,000 after purchasing an additional 293,393 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,899,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,842,000 after purchasing an additional 279,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,383,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,685,000 after acquiring an additional 278,761 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

ROKU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $295.00 to $190.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.14.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total value of $360,439.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total transaction of $16,051,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 421,541 shares of company stock valued at $112,137,123. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $222.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.29. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.23 and a twelve month high of $490.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 109.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.71.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $679.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.57 million. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.