Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Grows Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,220,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,900 shares during the quarter. Henry Schein comprises about 2.3% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.88% of Henry Schein worth $92,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 44.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter worth $63,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 33.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HSIC opened at $79.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.62.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

