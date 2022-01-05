Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,862 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $1,238,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 583,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,861,000 after acquiring an additional 237,361 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $1,808,000. FWL Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 37,840 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 97,268 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $179.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 218,081 shares of company stock worth $32,383,704. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “top pick” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

