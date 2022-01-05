Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $156.37 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,105,070 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 140,097 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 11.7% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $156,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553,808 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 13,998.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $184,697,000 after buying an additional 25,141,248 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 97.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,239,285,000 after buying an additional 18,074,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apple by 515.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,093,483,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799,829 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL opened at $179.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.17 and a 200 day moving average of $152.15.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,081 shares of company stock worth $32,383,704 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

