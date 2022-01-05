Connectus Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Connectus Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 5.8% of Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $51,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.6% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 240,093 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 112,287 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,889,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the period. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the third quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 236,767 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,502,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 581.3% in the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,658 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 18,479 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 79,517 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 218,081 shares of company stock valued at $32,383,704. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL opened at $179.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.15. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

