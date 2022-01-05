Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 54.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 38.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter worth $82,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 29.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 31.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $47,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR opened at $92.74 on Wednesday. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $103.19. The company has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.64 and a 200-day moving average of $85.28.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 27.15%.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.