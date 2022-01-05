Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,131 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Manulife Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 42,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 92,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 36.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 14.3% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

MFC stock opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.41. The firm has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 38.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MFC shares. CIBC cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

