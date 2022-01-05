Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 10,325 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 71.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,864 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,325 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 421.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $45,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.86.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $129.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.84, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.98 and its 200 day moving average is $143.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $117.64 and a 52-week high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. The company had revenue of $838.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.98 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total value of $50,582.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,556 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $883,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,666 shares of company stock worth $2,159,471 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.