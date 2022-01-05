Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LNC. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 6,194.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.15.

Shares of LNC opened at $72.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.69. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $44.59 and a 52 week high of $77.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.11.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 24.28%.

In related news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $11,262,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $802,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,352 shares of company stock worth $16,552,447 over the last ninety days. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

