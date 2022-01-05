Effect.AI Hits Market Cap of $4.52 Million (EFX)

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 5th. One Effect.AI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Effect.AI has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. Effect.AI has a market cap of $4.52 million and $103,280.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Effect.AI alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $104.53 or 0.00226361 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003733 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00036537 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $246.45 or 0.00533713 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00092842 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00010232 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Effect.AI Coin Profile

EFX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Effect.AI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Effect.AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Effect.AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EFXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Effect.AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Effect.AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.