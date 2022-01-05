Short Interest in QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Rises By 108.7%

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 108.7% from the November 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 354,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS QSEP opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04. QS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08.
About QS Energy
Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?
Receive News & Ratings for QS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.