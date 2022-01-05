Short Interest in QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Rises By 108.7%

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 108.7% from the November 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 354,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS QSEP opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04. QS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08.

About QS Energy

QS Energy, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of energy efficient technologies, which assist in meeting global energy demands. It also improve the economics of oil extraction and transport and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The company was founded on February 18, 1998 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

