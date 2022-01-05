iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW) Short Interest Update

iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 424,100 shares, a growth of 110.8% from the November 30th total of 201,200 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 309,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in iPower in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iPower by 398.6% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8,718 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iPower in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iPower in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of iPower in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered iPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ IPW opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.15. iPower has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that iPower will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iPower Company Profile

iPower Inc supplies hydroponics equipment online in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

