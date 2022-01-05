Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.00 (NYSE:ITUB)

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st.

Itaú Unibanco has decreased its dividend by 80.8% over the last three years.

NYSE:ITUB opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.93. The company has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Itaú Unibanco has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $6.76.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 17.62%. On average, analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 94.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 543,051 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,395 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

