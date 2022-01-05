Wedbush Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Wedbush boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Signature Bank in a research note issued on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $4.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.43. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s FY2023 earnings at $23.15 EPS.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $512.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.34 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SBNY. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.38.

SBNY stock opened at $335.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.49. Signature Bank has a one year low of $134.13 and a one year high of $342.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 920.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Signature Bank by 176.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 63.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 111.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the second quarter valued at $49,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

