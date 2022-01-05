AirBoss of America Corp. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.11 Per Share (TSE:BOS)

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) – Analysts at Pi Financial increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for AirBoss of America in a report issued on Tuesday, January 4th. Pi Financial analyst B. Jekic now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.11 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.78. Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$141.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$139.95 million.

BOS has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on AirBoss of America from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cormark raised their price target on AirBoss of America from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.40.

Shares of BOS opened at C$43.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$39.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.60. AirBoss of America has a 52 week low of C$15.49 and a 52 week high of C$47.00.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

