Roth Capital Upgrades ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) to “Buy”

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SOL. TheStreet downgraded shares of ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of ReneSola from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.73.

Shares of NYSE:SOL opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $427.56 million, a PE ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 2.37. ReneSola has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $35.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.25.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). ReneSola had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 2.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ReneSola will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

ReneSola announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOL. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of ReneSola by 521.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in ReneSola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in ReneSola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ReneSola by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in ReneSola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 36.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

