Rossmore Private Capital Sells 340 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Rossmore Private Capital trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,294 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 104.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $281,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423,727 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 72,656.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015,968 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 28.3% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,398,601,000 after acquiring an additional 452,193 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after acquiring an additional 339,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,055,683,000 after acquiring an additional 334,675 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $833.58.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $18.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,181.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,398,279. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 388.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $539.49 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,071.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $847.22.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total transaction of $1,064,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total value of $6,050,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,291,521 shares of company stock worth $4,499,277,379. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

