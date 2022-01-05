Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.22% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 54.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF alerts:

EUFN opened at $20.72 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.19.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.414 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.