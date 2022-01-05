Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $3.66 Million Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,182 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.6% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $38.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.72. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $41.14.

A number of analysts have commented on BTI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.