EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.22% of EVERTEC worth $7,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,475,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,291,000 after acquiring an additional 132,336 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,504,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,625,000 after purchasing an additional 62,870 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,036,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,185,000 after purchasing an additional 575,958 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,526,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,651 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,387,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

EVTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

NYSE:EVTC opened at $50.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.30. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $51.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.64 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 26.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.57%.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

