Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Stock Position Lifted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Duke Realty were worth $7,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,684,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,826,041,000 after purchasing an additional 557,445 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,624,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,023,901,000 after purchasing an additional 371,137 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,060,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,149 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,320,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,761,000 after purchasing an additional 178,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,006,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,080,000 after purchasing an additional 123,036 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DRE. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

NYSE:DRE opened at $63.73 on Wednesday. Duke Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $37.61 and a twelve month high of $66.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.05 and a 200-day moving average of $53.94. The firm has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.64.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. Duke Realty had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $256.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.09%.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

