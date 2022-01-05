Raymond James & Associates Takes Position in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 656,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,534,000. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.51% of Alight as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Alight during the third quarter valued at $1,261,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Alight during the third quarter valued at $129,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in Alight during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alight during the third quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Alight during the third quarter valued at $137,000.

Get Alight alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALIT opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.72. Alight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05.

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.58 per share, for a total transaction of $158,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Alight

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.