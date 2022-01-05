Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 1,273.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,879 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Citi Trends were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 447,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,940,000 after buying an additional 11,739 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Citi Trends by 408,145.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 408,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,517,000 after purchasing an additional 408,145 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Citi Trends by 699.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 405,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,297,000 after purchasing an additional 354,973 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Citi Trends by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,826,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Citi Trends by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,489,000 after purchasing an additional 61,139 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 2,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $220,818.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Duane Seipel bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.71 per share, with a total value of $37,355.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,350 shares of company stock valued at $233,444. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CTRN. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Citi Trends from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Citi Trends in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CTRN opened at $87.91 on Wednesday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.66 and a 52-week high of $111.44. The firm has a market cap of $747.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.03.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.58. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 7.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

