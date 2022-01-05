National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 26.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $47.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.18. National Beverage Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.73 and a 12 month high of $98.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.00.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). National Beverage had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 15.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This is a positive change from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

