Amalgamated Bank Sells 440 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 6,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $901,362.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Schulz sold 10,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total value of $1,378,293.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,212 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,952 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WCC opened at $137.26 on Wednesday. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.49 and a 52-week high of $140.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.98.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.18. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WCC shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens increased their target price on WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.38.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

