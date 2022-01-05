Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Holdings Trimmed by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.2% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 24.1% during the third quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 75,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,044,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.6% during the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.46.

MAA opened at $227.39 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.35 and a fifty-two week high of $231.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.91 and a 200-day moving average of $196.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 60.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.71.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.0875 per share. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.92%.

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $101,059.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $1,026,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

