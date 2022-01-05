Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total value of $465,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $46,773.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.00.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $179.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.68. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.43. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.70 and a 1 year high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $741.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 23.41%. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.47%.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

