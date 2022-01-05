Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Short Interest Up 106.5% in December

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a growth of 106.5% from the November 30th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AHEXY opened at $25.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.89 and a 200 day moving average of $27.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.28 and a beta of 1.37. Adecco Group has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $35.93.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter. Adecco Group had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 11.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Adecco Group will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

AHEXY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adecco Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

