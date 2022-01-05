Synovus Financial Corp Has $7.59 Million Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,674 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $7,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSI. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.15.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $264.80 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.70 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.71%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

