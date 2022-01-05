Zacks Investment Research Lowers KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) to Hold

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group’s holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KBCSY. Cheuvreux raised shares of KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of KBC Group from €70.00 ($79.55) to €74.00 ($84.09) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of KBC Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of KBC Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a €84.00 ($95.45) price target (down from €85.00 ($96.59)) on shares of KBC Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KBC Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.59.

KBCSY opened at $44.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.54. KBC Group has a 1 year low of $33.89 and a 1 year high of $49.43.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

